Defiant Appiah not going away without a fight after CSA fire the suspended COO with immediate effect

Cricket South Africa (CSA) dismissed chief operations officer Naasei Appiah with immediate effect on Sunday for “transgressions of a serious nature” but the defiant official's lawyer insisted that the matter is far from over.

Appiah has been suspended since October last year and his legal representative Thapelo Kharametsane laughed off the dismissal.

They told TimesLIVE that there is still a long way to go “unless someone at CSA comes to his or her senses”.

“Cricket South Africa (CSA) advises that following the disciplinary process and Labour Court proceedings involving Mr Naasei Appiah (the suspended chief operating officer) all respective and relevant processes have now been concluded with the following outcome and sanction:

“The presiding officer found Mr Naasei Appiah guilty of transgression of a serious nature and his relationship and employment with CSA has therefore been terminated (summary dismissal) with immediate effect‚” CSA said in a statement on Sunday.

Appiah was suspended along with then acting director of cricket Corrie van Zyl and now fired head of sales and sponsorship Clive Eksteen.

The trio was charged with dereliction of duty‚ among other charges‚ and subsequently found guilty for the non-payment of an agreed contract fee of R2.4m that CSA were supposed to pay to the South African Cricketer’s Association (Saca).

Eksteen lost his appeal and his matter is currently at the CCMA while Van Zyl got away with a final written warning and was reinstated in a consultative role.

Appiah won his appeal last month and took the matter to the Labour Court after CSA insisted he vacate office despite a successful appeal process.