A confluence of factors led to the Valke’s rugby players being hung out to dry.

The professional arm of the union applied for voluntary liquidation after failing to meet their financial obligations to the players‚ staff‚ their creditors‚ as well as the South African Revenue Services (Sars).

The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic helped dry up an already limited revenue stream‚ while financial mismanagement is also reportedly a contributing factor in their demise.

The writing was on the wall once the pandemic put paid to their participation in the Malaysia based Global Rapid Rugby‚ while the Currie Cup First Division’s cancellation further stacked the odds against the embattled company.

An insider who is familiar with the developments that led to their provisional liquidation explained the company had a fraught relationship with Sars.