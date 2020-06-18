Cricket South Africa president Chris Nenzani has said he shouldn’t have taken the year’s extension on his term as the organisation’s board chairman.

Nenzani‚ who has served as CSA’s president since 2013‚ has been in office for six years that consist of two three-year terms. He was asked to stay on for another year because of changes that were taking place at the organisation.

At the time of the extension of his term‚ CSA still had a permanent chief executive officer in place in Thabang Moroe. Moroe was suspended in December and CSA is awaiting delivery of the preliminary forensic report later this week.

Moroe said he took on the extension because he answered the call from the members’ council.

“When the members’ council asked me to stay on for an additional year‚ I agreed‚ but looking back‚ I regret taking that decision‚” Nenzani said.

“I shouldn’t have agreed. It was because of how I view leadership‚ which I see as an obligation to serve once you’ve been elected to a position.

“When they say ‘please continue’‚ you subject yourself to that directive.”

Nenzani also said he didn’t have eyes for the International Cricket Council chairman position that will be vacated by India’s Shashank Manohar.

Last month‚ CSA’s director of cricket Graeme Smith vouched for the Board of Control for Cricket in India Sourav Ganguly as a candidate but the mandate for the nomination of a candidate comes from the board and not an employee.

Nenzani said the ICC will be meeting next week to give clarity with regards to the nominations process.

“The ICC has placed a moratorium on whether people can express their desires or not because the ICC hasn’t opened the nominations process. The ICC will be meeting on June 25 to discuss two things: Business continuity contingencies‚ which involve events; and secondly‚ the change of chairmanship‚” Nenzani said.

“So the ICC needs to agree on a process. The constitution of the ICC enjoins the board of the ICC to agree on a process‚ and once that process has been agreed to then the board can declare that nominations will be open at a certain point.

“Then people will be able to say‚ ‘Yes I wish to stand‚ [or] no I don’t wish to stand’. At this point in time it would be premature for me to make any pronouncement.”