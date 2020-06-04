Crisis-riddled Cricket South Africa (CSA) is set to continue operating with an acting accounting officer‚ at least for the foreseeable future‚ after the governing body admitted to failing to meet its own set deadline to finalise proceedings into suspended chief executive Thabang Moroe.

Friday marks exactly six months since Moroe was put on “precautionary suspension with pay” on December 6 last year on what the CSA board said was “allegations of misconduct”.

The Chris Nenzani-led CSA board said the decision to place Moroe on precautionary suspension followed reports from both the social and ethics and the audit and risk committees‚ which flagged “possible failure of controls in the organisation”.

CSA president and board chairperson Nenzani has been steadfast in his assurance to the cricket fraternity and the public that Moroe’s suspension “will be finalised in six months”.

But it has emerged this week that CSA are nowhere near finalisation of Moroe’s suspension‚ which has reportedly cost the organisation just over R2-million.

The CSA board admitted to SowetanLIVE that they are still far from completing the matter‚ giving the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions as a reason.

“The advent of Covid-19 has not only had a global impact on the world health status‚ but it has also meant that it could not be business as usual on the operations front‚” the CSA board told SowetanLIVE in an emailed statement on Thursday when asked on the status of proceedings against Moroe.

The CSA board said this despite having signed on a number of executive and non-executive management appointments during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Graeme Smith’s acting role as director of cricket was made permanent and Limpopo Cricket boss John Mogodu was elected as a non-independent director on the CSA board despite the lockdown.

CSA also concluded and announced two new commercial partnerships when leading national telecommunication providers BitCo Telecoms and Kemach Equipment came on board despite the Covid-19 restrictions.

“As you will recall‚ South Africa went on national lockdown on 27 March 2020 an outcome that has led to delays in the conclusion and resolution of a number of business process areas and for our part‚ this includes the outcomes of both the internal disciplinary and the forensic processes‚ which are both independent processes‚” said the CSA board.

“Consequently‚ these processes are still ongoing and CSA is‚ therefore‚ unable to share any new updates until there is an outcome on these two cases and a report is presented.”

Another case in point illustrating how Covid-19 has not completely paralysed the CSA board to attend to pressing matters was last week when the board extended acting chief executive Dr Jacques Faul’s interim role.

Faul was roped in a few days after Moroe’s suspension.

The former Titans chief executive received a fresh mandate from the CSA board to carry out his duties beyond the end of his six-month contract on Friday.

“Dr Faul has a mandate to oversee the rollout of the turnaround plan for CSA and he continues to diligently carry out this mandate‚” the CSA board told this website on May 26.

Throughout his suspension‚ Moroe has never said a word but broke his silence to SowetanLIVE on Thursday.

“We are not in a position to comment in a media space at this present moment‚” Moroe’s legal team told SowetanLIVE on Thursday.

“We will do so [comment] when the time is appropriate.”