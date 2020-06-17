Former Proteas batsman AB de Villiers may be excited by the return of cricket through an innovation called 3TeamCricket but discussions about a proper return to play are still ongoing with Cricket South Africa (CSA).

De Villiers‚ who last played international cricket for South Africa in March 2018 before he retired‚ has been in discussions with CSA on returning to the national team ahead of October’s Twenty20 Cricket World Cup in Australia.

De Villiers last played competitive cricket in January of this year in Australia’s Big Bash League.

“With regards to the decisions about involvement with CSA over the next 12 months‚ they haven’t been taken yet.

"That’ll happen over the next few months once we get back on the park and start playing cricket again.

"I’ve had some discussions with director of cricket Graeme Smith and Team Director Mark Boucher in the last few months‚ but nothing has been decided yet‚” De Villiers said.

“It would be silly to make decisions in the middle of the lockdown when no one knows where we’ll be heading with cricket. Discussions will open up over the next two months.”