Tu Nokwe scores Dora Awards nomination in Toronto for her role in Obeah Opera

Versatile musician and actress Tu Nokwe has scored an international nomination for her performance in the opera music show Obeah Opera.

Nokwe, who is also a playwright and plays guitar, received a Dora Awards nomination in Toronto, Canada. The winners of the 2020 Dora Awards will be announced on June 26.

Obeah Opera is an African Opera show that was created by Nicole Brooks. The show was featured in the Luminato Festival in Canada last year. Nokwe, who celebrated her 60th birthday in April, received a nod for outstanding feature performance while fellow cast-mate Anthony Guerra received a nomination for outstanding original choreography in the show.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE, the excited Nokwe said the nomination came as a surprise because they featured in the Canadian festival last year. She said the nomination meant that someone was watching her performance in the show and appreciated it.