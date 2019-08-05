Faf du Plessis goes in to bat for Ottis Gibson

Faf du Plessis has gone in to bat for former South Africa men’s team coach Ottis Gibson.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Sunday that Gibson’s tenure was over.

South Africa captain Du Plessis came out in support for Gibson on social media.

“@MrODGibson gonna miss you coach‚” Du Plessis tweeted.

“Have spent a lot of time together over the last 18 months and you become a friend of mine. You are a great man.

“Thank you for everything that you have done. We appreciate you.”

Du Plessis’ position could also be under threat in the wake of a range of panicky reforms CSA announced on Sunday.

Gibson’s position was cast in doubt after South Africa lost five of their eight completed games at the World Cup.

His assistants are also out of a job‚ vacancies that will need to be filled - even in an acting capacity- by the time South Africa tour England in September.