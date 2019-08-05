Rare win leaves Hunt in shock

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt sounded surprised by their 3-0 convincing away victory over AmaZulu in a league opener at the weekend.

This is because Usuthu have always dominated the Students at their Umlazi venue, King Zwelithini Stadium.

Before Saturday's win, where Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Hotto and Thulani Hlatshwayo were on target, Wits had last managed a league win at AmaZulu in February 2014, claiming a 1-0 victory.

"I thought it was not going to be easy because our record isn't good here. We haven't won here in a long time and they beat us two weeks ago in that tournament [Msunduzi Cup] in Pietermaritzburg, so they certainly had the upper hand against us," said Hunt.

"We came here and showed a good... we were clever and we used our experience well and that was important. We could have made it much easier, but we know it was not going to be that easy because they threw numbers forward, but we weathered the storm."