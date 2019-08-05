Rare win leaves Hunt in shock
Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt sounded surprised by their 3-0 convincing away victory over AmaZulu in a league opener at the weekend.
This is because Usuthu have always dominated the Students at their Umlazi venue, King Zwelithini Stadium.
Before Saturday's win, where Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Hotto and Thulani Hlatshwayo were on target, Wits had last managed a league win at AmaZulu in February 2014, claiming a 1-0 victory.
"I thought it was not going to be easy because our record isn't good here. We haven't won here in a long time and they beat us two weeks ago in that tournament [Msunduzi Cup] in Pietermaritzburg, so they certainly had the upper hand against us," said Hunt.
"We came here and showed a good... we were clever and we used our experience well and that was important. We could have made it much easier, but we know it was not going to be that easy because they threw numbers forward, but we weathered the storm."
The Clever Boys mentor was impressed with the contribution of forgotten winger Sameehg Doutie, who last played in the Absa Premiership back in February 2017 with Ajax Cape Town.
"I like Doutie, nobody wanted him back except me. I know what he can do for you," said Hunt of Doutie, who's been plying his trade in Sweden for IFK Varnamo.
"Me and him [Doutie] had so many fights and we are going to have many more still. But he works, he's a very underrated player, you saw tonight [Saturday], quality crosses... you know, he understands the game."
Hunt believes their first win will boost morale and keep the momentum in the team.
