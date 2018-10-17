Chris Morris‚ Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo underlined their growing importance in the T20 game when they were the headline purchases at the Mzansi Super League player draft on Wednesday.

Held at Monte Casino‚ the Titans and Proteas teammates were the R1m first round draft picks for the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and the Tshwane Spartans.

For Ngidi‚ it means he doesn't have to shift from the capital city while Morris‚ who recently became a father‚ will have to trek down to Port Elizabeth.

Phehlukwayo‚ who normally represents the Dolphins at franchise level‚ was picked up by the Cape Town Blitz while Durban Heat unsurprisingly went for their local hero in David Miller.

The surprise R1m package was that of Tabraiz Shamsi‚ who was picked up by the Paarl Rocks.

Shamsi's high price also spoke volumes in regards with his excellence in the shortest format as he normally makes trips across the Atlantic Ocean to take part in the Caribbean Premier League.

Morris and Ngidi were highly sought after bowling commodities in the Indian Premier League‚ with the latter helping the Chennai Super Kings win the tournament.

Former Proteas‚ Highveld Lions and Cape Cobras wicketkeeper Dane Vilas‚ who plies his trade for English county side Lancashire as a Kolpak player‚ was picked up by the Jozi Stars in the R1m bracket.

The overseas marquee players were also even split among the teams with Chris Gayle (West Indies) going to the Jozi Stars while Eoin Morgan (England)‚ Jason Roy (England)‚ Dwayne Bravo (West Indies)‚ Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) and Dawid Malan (England) going to the Tshwane Spartans‚ Nelson Mandela Bay Giants‚ Paarl Rocks‚ Durban Heat and Cape Town Blitz respectively.