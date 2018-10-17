Proteas coach Ottis Gibson has recalled all-rounder Chris Morris to the limited overs squad for the tour of Australia next month.

Morris missed the series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe as he was recovering from injury.

He will be joined by batting all-rounders Farhaan Behardien and Dwaine Pretorius‚ who are also making a return to the side.

Morris was a regular feature for the Proteas in white-ball cricket and played in 14 ODIs last year and five against India at the start of this year.

The return of Morris and Behardien will come in handy for Gibson as he will not have the services of experienced batters Hashim Amla and JP Duminy‚ who miss the trip Down Under due to injury.

The Proteas take on Australia in a three-match ODI Series and the once-off T20 as they continue their preparations for the World Cup in England next year.

“Chris confirmed his fitness with his excellent form for the Titans in the first two rounds of the 4-Day Domestic Series‚” said Cricket South Africa (CSA) national selection panel (NSP) convener Linda Zondi.

“He is the leading wicket-taker in this competition to date and also adds value as a batting option in the lower-order.

"With Wiaan Mulder ruled out at the moment through injury we need to look at our resources as far as batting all-rounder options are concerned and Dwaine‚ in particular‚ fits into this category.

“We have also lost a lot of experience in our specialist batting order through the injuries to Hashim Amla and JP Duminy‚ and Farhaan gives us another experienced option in the top order.

“We feel that we got quite a lot out of the Zimbabwe series‚ notably the form of Imran Tahir and the return of Dale Steyn to his very best.

"Heinrich Klaasen took his chances well both with bat and behind the stumps and the same applies to a lesser extent to Reeza Hendricks in a series in which batting was not easy.

“We are confident that our Vision 2019 strategy for the ICC World Cup is progressing along the right lines‚” concluded Mr. Zondi.

Proteas ODI Squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans‚ capt)‚ Farhaan Behardien (Titans)‚ Quinton de Kock (Titans)‚ Reeza Hendricks (Lions)‚ Imran Tahir (Dolphins)‚ Heinrich Klaasen (Titans)‚ Aiden Markram (Titans)‚ David Miller (Dolphins)‚ Chris Morris (Titans)‚ Lungisani Ngidi (Titans)‚ Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins)‚ Dwaine Pretorius (Lions)‚ Kagiso Rabada (Lions)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans)‚ Dale Steyn (Titans)

Tour Details:

November 4: 1st ODI (Perth)‚ November 9: 2nd ODI (Adelaide Oval)‚ November 11: 3rd ODI (Hobart)‚ November 17: T20 (Gold Coast)