Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is hoping that the experience he gained in the sub-continent while playing in the IPL recently will come in handy when South Africa take on Sri Lanka next month.

He will be part of the Proteas’ Test fast bowling attack against Sri Lanka‚ which also includes the experienced Vernon Philander‚ Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn.

“Obviously the conditions are similar‚ I am just looking to use all the information I got in India to help the team as much as I can if I get a chance to play against Sri Lanka‚” he said during Proteas’ fast bowling camp at the University of Pretoria on Tuesday.

“The lengths and lines that you bowl are very crucial on those conditions and reverse swing is going to be a massive factor‚ so I have to make sure that I nail down those skills‚” he added when asked about the technical specifics he learned in India.

The return of Steyn to the team comes after Morne Morkel’s retirement and Ngidi said there is a place in the fast bowling unit to fight for.