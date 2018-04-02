The South Africans are leading this series 2-1 and victory in this match will see them register their first series win over the Baggy Greens at home since readmission.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis declared at tea of the fourth day on Monday with South Africa comfortably on 344/6 after 105 overs and enjoying an overall and imposing lead of 611.

The good news for the Proteas fans is that the seam trio of Kagiso Rabada‚ Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel took part in their warm-ups drills but it remains to be seen how they will perform in bowling the Aussies out as there was concern about their fitness.

Morkel is struggling with a side strain injury‚ Rabada is threatened by a stiff lower back while Philander’s groin was strapped in the morning leaving spinner Keshav Maharaj as the only fully fit and recognised bowler to take on Australia in their chase.

Earlier‚ Du Plessis sparkled in his eighth Test century with a delightful and gutsy knock of 120 off 178 with Elgar contributing 81‚ Quinton de Kock 4‚ while Temba Bavuma and Philander‚ who shared a partnership of 71‚ on 35 and 33 respectively.