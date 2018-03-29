Australia coach Lehmann to step down after final Test against Proteas

Smith, Bancroft and David Warner, who were involved in the scandal in Cape Town, have since been handed respective bans by Cricket Australia.

“I just want to let you know that this will be my last Test as head coach of Australia cricket as I am stepping down. The feeling is that Australian cricket needs to move forward and this is the right thing to do.

"I really feel for Steve Smith and all the players are hurting. As I have said it before, I had no prior knowledge of the incident. Saying goodbyes to the players was the toughest thing I have ever had to do,” he said in front of a packed press conference room at the Wanderers Stadium on Thursday where he added that the series, which Proteas is leading 2-1 with a match to a match to spare, has been unbelievable.

“It has been an unbelievably good series, it is great playing against South Africa and we must try to get back and level the series.

"I have received a lot of abuse over the past week and it is taking its toll on my family. I have been speaking with my family over the past few days and this is the right time to step away.

"As the coach I am responsible for the culture of the team and I have been thinking about my position for a while. Despite telling the media yesterday that I am not resigning, after seeing Bancroft and Smith in their interviews hurting I have made this decision.”

Lehmann said one of his proudest moments as coach of Australia was the manner in which they dealt with the death of Philip Hughes.

“I would say the way we dealt with Philip Hughes’s passing,” he said.