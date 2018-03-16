Advocate Dali Mpofu in Kagiso Rabada's corner as he fights ban

Cricket South Africa has appointed top advocate Dali Mpofu to fight the cause of Kagiso Rabada - as the world’s best Test bowler appeals a two-match ban.

Mpofu - who is also a senior member of the Economic Freedom Fighters - successfully challenged the rape conviction of Protea bowler Makhaya Ntini in 1999. It was overturned on appeal.

Mpofu has confirmed that he will represent Rabada.

The International Cricket Council banned Rabada after the shoulder contact he made with Australian captain Steve Smith during the Test match in Port Elizabeth – a game where the paceman took 11 wickets in a man of the match performance.