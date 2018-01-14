Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi took his first Test wicket by removing Parthiv Patel in the third session as South Africa restricted India to 183/5 on day two of the second test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

India trail South Africa by 152 runs.

South Africa’s captain Faf du Plessis will feel that they have a slight advantage after they took five wickets in two sessions but India remain hopeful and dangerous with their inspirational skipper Virat Kohli still to bat on Monday.

When they reached stumps‚ Kohli was unbeaten on 85 and Hardik Pandya‚ who scored 93 in the first innings of the first Test in Cape Town‚ on 11.

They still have capable Ravichandran Ashwin and the rest of the tail in the form of Ishant Sharma‚ Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah to come.

When proceedings resumed on Sunday‚ South Africa were ultimately bowled out for 335 shortly before lunch following the demise of Keshav Maharaj‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ captain Faf du Plessis and Morne Morkel for just 66 runs.

The destroyers in chief for India with ball in hand were Ishant Sharma‚ who took two wickets‚ and Mohamed Shami and Ravichandran Aswin who returned with one each as they stopped the Proteas from putting together a mammoth total.

Their reply did not go according to plan as KL Rahul (46) was caught and bowled by Morne Morkel for his 50th wicket against India shortly after lunch as he tried to scoop the ball in the air after a rush of blood to the head.

It got even better for South Africa in the next ball when debutant Lungi Ngidi showed athleticism to run out Cheteshwar Pujara without scoring through a direct hit.

Ngidi delayed his run after a mix up with his opening partner Murali Vijay.

When he got his opportunity to bowl‚ Ngidi was composed in his first over of Test cricket as he returned with a maiden faced with Indian batting superstar Kohli on the other end and he ended his spell with figures of 1/26 in his nine overs.

The dismissal of Pujara introduced the mightily dangerous Kohli to the crease and he did not waste too much time to start the rebuilding process with Vijay against South African fast bowlers Morkel and Vernon Philander.

The promising partnership of 79 between Kohli and Vijay was broken after tea when the latter top edged the ball for Quinton de Kock to claim an easy catch behind the stumps after when they were looking good together on the crease.

South Africa continued to attack the Indians and Rabada got another breakthrough when he trapped Rohit Sharma for lbw having scored only ten runs and soon after Ngidi removed Patel for his first at this level after a good catch by Quinton de Kock.