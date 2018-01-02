If your reason for watching South Africa play India at Newlands on Friday is to see Dale Steyn’s return to test cricket‚ don’t bother.

“Steyn is fit again‚” South Africa coach Ottis Gibson said on Tuesday‚ which was hopeful considering the fast bowler hasn’t played a test since breaking a shoulder at the WACA in November 2016.

But that hope didn’t float for long.

“We don’t know just yet whether we will see him this week‚ but depending on the make-up of the team he might well play‚” Gibson said.

That seemed an unreasonably iffy view to hold about the comeback of the pre-eminent pace merchant of the age.

But Gibson had an argument: “He has had a year lay-off.

"I don’t think if we were to pick a three-man seam attack plus a spinner that you would want to put him in that three-man attack in case something happens and that leaves the team vulnerable if he can’t finish the game.

“That’s not to say that he won’t finish the game but you don’t want to take that risk in the first game of the summer.

“He will come into the discussion but it depends on the formation of the team that we put on the field.”

Part of the bigger picture is that South Africa are less reliant on Steyn than in the past‚ thanks largely to Morne Morkel firing on all his elongated cylinders.

It was only against Zimbabwe‚ who played below even their own risible level‚ but Morkel was in imposing form for his 5/21 in the first innings at St George’s Park last week.

Another part of the picture is that Steyn‚ who since his injury has bowled only 12 overs in whites‚ in a tour match against the Zimbabweans‚ could prove his fitness beyond doubt if he comes through unscathed in a first-class match for Northerns against Border in Pretoria that starts on Thursday.

More certain than Steyn’s situation is that Faf du Plessis is over the viral infection that kept him out of the Zimbabwe match‚ and that the hamstring injury Quinton de Kock sustained in that match has healed.

Gibson was confident of his team’s chances‚ and why wouldn’t he be considering they will take on opponents who have yet to win a test series in South Africa.

But India have backed themselves more noisily than in the past.

“We feel we have the skill set to do well in any place in the world and now is our opportunity because of the average age of the group and the amount of cricket we are going to play together‚” their captain‚ Virat Kohli‚ said on Saturday.

Gibson‚ made savvy by two stints as England bowling coach‚ which means dealing with the most reactionary tabloid press in cricket‚ wasn’t about to rise to that bit of bait.

Instead‚ he had the gumption to make the Indian Premier League (IPL) sound like a good thing.

“They’ve got a lot of world class players‚ and world class players aren’t just world class in their own backyard‚” Gibson said.

“If you take the IPL‚ the best Indians are rubbing shoulders with the best players in the world so that fear factor of old of Indians not playing pace‚ I don’t think is the same anymore.

“I think they will travel a lot better because of that T20 experience.

“I don’t think you will see them fold as easily as they did in the past.”

Gibson also had a snappy retort when asked if his honeymoon as South Africa’s coach‚ which comprised next-to no-contests against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe‚ was over.

“I’m sure you will let me know when that is‚” Gibson said.

“I wasn’t aware that it started so I’m not too sure when it ends.”

Here’s a heads-up‚ coach: your honeymoon ends at 10.30am on Friday.