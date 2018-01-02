Three children were being cared for at a centre in Durban after being separated from their families amid New Year’s festivities‚ officials said on Tuesday.

In total‚ 332 children were separated from their carers on Durban’s beachfront‚ but 328 of them were reunited with loved ones the same day.

However‚ four had to be taken into the care of the municipality at the Claire Ellis Brown Pre-Primary School - with just one of the children having been returned into family custody the following morning.

“Three children are still in the custody of the Municipality’s Child Minders. Parents are requested to make contact urgently with officials to be reunited with their children. Proof of identity and relationship with the separated child is required. The contact number for the overnight facility at the Claire Ellis Brown Pre-Primary School is: 031 - 368 4119‚” the municipality said in a statement.

Over 44‚000 arm bands - containing the cell phone numbers of guardians - were issued to children coming to the beach.

“The Municipality will like to urge parents to look after children when visiting the beach and make sure that they take the child to a Child Minder for tagging‚” the city said.

The unclaimed children were the only negative‚ city officials said. They described the New Year’s weekend as “fun-filled”‚ “packed to capacity” and a “hive of activity”.