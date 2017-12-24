De Villiers want to help Proteas return to the top of the Test rankings

In fact‚ his last three innings in test cricket before his break were ducks.

But there was a skip in his step on Saturday when he arrived for his media briefing and a training session under lights at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

“I want to contribute‚” said De Villiers‚ who is a veteran of 106 tests.

“I want to play knocks and have my say in the field‚ share my experience‚ take some catches in order for us to win games of cricket.”

South Africa can move to the top of the ICC test rankings if results go their way this summer in the home series against Zimbabwe on Boxing and India and Australia next year.

“Obviously we’d like to be No.1 in the world‚ we are not far away. We know if we win a few series in the next two or three months against very tough opposition we can achieve that. That will be nice to be that No.1 team in the world again and to maintain it for a few years.”