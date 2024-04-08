Process of appointing new BSA board begins

An advertisement calling for nominations to the board of Boxing SA is out, spokesperson for sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa, Litha Mpodwana, has confirmed.
"Nominated candidates should possess among other things on their expertise, knowledge of women and amateur boxing, media and marketing related matters and development and transformation, managerial, financial, legal expertise, marketing fundraising, corporate governance, as well as a willingness to render community service," he said yesterday.
The department of sport, arts and culture announced in a statement that it will develop a roadmap with milestones adherence to the timelines which are the shortlisting which begins on April 18, the interviews taking place seven days later.
The envisaged consultation is April 26 with the screening happening from April 29 until May 10. The announcement of the seven-member board will be on May 15.
"The board of Boxing SA would be expected to lead the South African boxing to that realisation which is to return boxing here to the heights it once scaled," said Mpondwana.
This process talks to the procedural issue which is the requirement by the SA Boxing Act No 11 of 2001 which states that the minister must consult all associations for all licensees before appointing the board of Boxing SA.
That is what the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association (NPBPA) accused Kodwa of not doing before appointing the board on November 28. They successfully interdicted that board from taking the office on December 12 when the term of the then sitting board expired.
Boxing promoter Hlula Dladla said Kodwa is now following the act. "He is also giving the NPBPA the hearing [through negotiations that began last week] since it is the only legitimate association."
He also emphasised the issue of compliance. "Look at Zandile Malinga's tournament [in Durban in June 2022] where Smiso Buthelezi was stretchered out of the ring [turned against Siphesihle Mntungwa and punched an invisible opponent] and later passed away; can you imagine what would have happened to her had she not complied with the regulations?" he said.
He also gave Boxing SA's accounting authority Mandla Ntlanganiso thumbs up, especially for extending the licensing and renewals until April 26. "It shows that he cares for all licensees because boxing to some is their livelihood," said Dladla.
Process of appointing new BSA board begins
Seven members to be announced on May 15
