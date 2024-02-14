Five family members are among the seven people who were killed in a head-on collision, in the early hours of Sunday, between a car and police van, on the R101 in the Waterberg district in Limpopo.
The deceased from Lefatlheng village in Hammanskraal have been identified as Gontse Hendrick Tlometsane 29, who was the driver, Thabang Samuel Tlometsane, 27, Klaas Sello Tlometsane, 64, Kagiso Philimon Tlometsane, 42 and Selaki Elizabeth Tlometsane, 60.
According to the reports, they were travelling in a sedan when they collided head-on with a police delivery vehicle travelling from Mookgophong towards Mokopane.
The two deceased passengers from the police vehicle were Const Makoela Mpetli, 29, attached to the Naboomspruit police and a suspect Resemate William Ntemane, 45.
The suspect was initially arrested for assault and intimidation and was being transported to Mokopane police station for detention.
The driver of the police vehicle was rushed to hospital and is receiving medical attention.
Five family members among seven people who perished over the weekend
Image: Supplied
Family spokesperson, Dan Tlometsane said the untimely incident has left the family traumatised.
“All that we can do is to cry non-stop. It is just too much to handle, no matter how strong you are,” he said.
He said the sad news reached them in the evening when it was dark.
“A few days later, we are still covered by darkness with a lot of unanswered questions,” he said.
Moretele local municipality spokesperson, Mothupi Malebye said the deceased family members will be laid to rest on Sunday.
He said their memorial service will be held on Thursday at Lefatlheng village.
“The Moretele community is struggling to come to terms with the horrific incident that has plunged the entire village into melancholy,” he said.
Moretele mayor Masango George Manyike sent a message of support and condolences to the community.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the cause of the accident is still unknown and is being investigated.
TimesLIVE
