Dads help sons reach for the stars

A number of prominent individuals became popular and successful in fields where their parents tried hard but did not reach for the stars.
Some were good enough, but just could not hit the high point while others died while pursuing their dreams.
Jacob “Baby Jake” Matlala, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jnr and Peter “Destroyer” Malinga have parents who fell into this category.
Matlala's father Ike Matlala was an aspiring boxer who did not cut it, but his son, the smallest boxer in the world by size, won four world championship titles in two weight divisions.
Ngcukaitobi is a prominent advocate. It is reported that his father, Gcinabantu Hutchinson, died in a motor vehicle accident in 1983 while studying law at the University of SA.
Ngcukaitobi became interested in law as a means of doing “what my father couldn’t do”.
Today at 47, he is also a member of the Judicial Service Commission.
Mayweather Jnr broke all existing records, brought joy, real fame and fortune to himself.
Mayweather Snr competed as a fighter from 1973 to 1990, but did not make it big. He taught his son how to throw punches, but their training was disrupted by a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence on a drug-dealing conviction.
Mayweather Jnr — who retired with an undefeated record of 50 fights — has a net worth of about $450m. The American is reported to be the richest fighter in boxing history, and reportedly made more than $1,2bn during his career.
Malinga’s father Jabulani Malinga was a hard worker and a determined fighter who just did not reach the apex. He trained Peter, who won the WBU and IBO world titles in the welterweight division.
Now the spotlight is on Cayden Truter — the 22-year-old boxing prospect from Boksburg — who says had it not been for his father, Johann Truter, he certainly wouldn’t have been a boxer.
“My dad trained as an amateur but he did not get to fight, and I am not sure why but he motivated me to box and introduced me to the sport,” says Cayden, who started fighting in the amateur ranks at the age of 15 under accomplished trainer Harold Volbrecht.
“I was still in Grade 8 at Dr EG Jansen School [in Boksburg} and I became two-times SA amateur champ.”
He is with top trainer Colin Nathan now, and they have won four fights consecutively together.
Cayden — nicknamed Sugar Ray — is undefeated after seven fights with six knockouts.
“I look good in boxing matches because of the quality of sparring I get from my gym mates,” said the boxer, who is also an accountant.
Dads help sons reach for the stars
Young star Truter follows in father's footsteps
Image: FACEBOOKCayden Truter
