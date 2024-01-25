×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Tengimfene brushes off fears of Kuse vacating national belt

Minimum flyweight boxing champ is rated No 7 by the WBC

25 January 2024 - 07:12
SA's mini fkyweight champ Siyakholwa Kuse with trainer Makazole Tete.
SA's mini fkyweight champ Siyakholwa Kuse with trainer Makazole Tete.
Image: Supplied

Mlandeli Tengimfene has dismissed the possibility of current SA and ABU minimum-flyweight boxing champion, Siyakholwa Kuse, vacating the national belt.

Kuse, 23, from Mdantsane, is one of the many boxers whose careers are managed by Tengimfene.

“There is no way he will relinquish the South African minimum weight title,” said Tengimfene, whose fighters are trained in his All Winners Boxing Gym by the Tete brothers – Makazole and Zolani.

Tengimfene was very emotional during the interview on the subject and it was unclear what could have triggered that annoyance.

“We cannot live on hopes when you have something going right on the palm of your hands; who are you trying to please by throwing away your meal ticket?” he continued.

Kuse won the national title on July 2 last year and has already forfeited the voluntary status. He is now on mandatory and the number one contender is Viwe Mngema.

Kuse added the ABU belt in his collection on December 3. That win earned Kuse a top rating by the WBC because of its affiliation with the ABU.

“He is rated at No 7 by the WBC,” said Tengimfene, who made it clear his charge will continue holding both his belts and defend them.

“There is a lot of money to be made in defending the SA belt,” he said. “I can count a number of SA champions who made money with the SA titles.”

He mentioned former junior-featherweight champ, Mabhuti Sinyabi, and welterweight holder Joseph Makaringe who each defended their national titles more than 10 times each and SA flyweight belt owner Jackson Chauke who made the required record of five successful defences.

“If Kuse is due to make a mandatory defence of the SA title, we will honour it; if he must make voluntary defence, we will do so too,” said Tengimfene. “We just need to be busy in order for rating by the WBC to improve.

“I also want him to go through all proper development stages through local fights.”

Wellem to take on Kidunda in double title fight

SA super middleweight boxing champion Asemahle Wellem will defend his WBF Intercontinental belt against Selemani Kidunda in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, ...
Sport
2 days ago

Molefyane, Mnisi back homeboy Chauke in the IBO flyweight contest

Former boxing champions Ditau “Diarora” Molefyane and Abbey “Little Rock” Mnisi are optimistic their homeboy from Tembisa, Jackson “M3” Chauke, will ...
Sport
1 day ago

Nontshinga prepares to reclaim belt he lost to Curiel

It takes someone special to do unusual things. That has been the norm in boxing with many fighters doing wonders, either here at home or abroad.
Sport
2 days ago

Budler recalls the day he gained Super Champion status

Former world champion Hekkie Budler does not remember the exact date which saw his name written in history books of local boxing due to his rare ...
Sport
6 days ago

Slim chance for SA boxers to qualify for Paris Olympics

There is a glimmer of hope that SA can still produce a miracle and have amateur fighters qualifying for the 2024 Olympics that will take place in ...
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 24 January 2024
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 23 January 2024