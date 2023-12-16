Boxing tournament gives Lubisi wings to fly

It started with an amateur tournament in Carolina in March last year. It was an activation of the three-title championship professional tournament which was staged by J4 Joy Promotions at the Steve Tshwete Banquet Hall in Middelburg on April 18 last year.
Three months later, Mpumalanga hosted its first ever female world championship – the WBF junior featherweight – which was won by Katie Healey from the UK against Matshidiso Mokebisi. It was Mnisi’s company which staged all those tournaments.
For his efforts Lubisi from Mhluzi in Middelburg was recognised with a special award by the MEC for sports Thandi Shongwe last year.
Mnisi later found himself on the “wrong” side with the the board Boxing SA which suspended his license in February.
It was back to dry-land for Mpumalanga in terms of action. Boxers from that part of the country were the most hard-hit.
Promoters from outside Mpumalanga took advantage and used some of Mpumalanga boxers as cannon fodders for their preferred fighters.
Lubusi’s nephew, Arnell “The Hope” Lubisi – who is Abram’s son – was the victim and he was knocked out in two consecutives fights in Gauteng.
But that seems to belong in the past now that the Lubisi family has own boxing promotion company which operates under the banner of Ilanga Boxing Promotion (IBP).
IBP intrioduced itself to the fight farternity with a seven-bout professional boxing tournament at Steve Tshwete Banquet Hall in Middelburg on Friday night.
Arnell – the current provincial bantamweight holder – laboured to a unanimous points decision over 10 rounds against Abdul Kesi Nganoama from Tanzania.
Arnell – rangy with height advantage could have done better against a foreigner who came here with no intentions to win but to tour Mpumalanga.
This is based on Ngoama’s conduct throughout 10 rounds which became boring because he had absolute nothing to offer except showcasing humongous talent in running which received no adulation from big animated crowd.
In the main event, Xolani “Butter Fly” Mgidi, was impressive. The provincial junior welterweight champion from Oggies stuffed Humbulani Netshamutshedzi in second round of their match with was scheduled for 10 rounds – much to the jubilation of the crowd.
Lubisi’s undying love for boxing directs him to developing amateur boxers
Boxing tournament gives Lubisi wings to fly
Image: Supplied
Boxing administrator Oupa Lubisi’s undying love for the fistic sport which gave him and his three brothers admiration for doing their best to represent Mpumalanga province among those that produced boxing champions is gradually heading towards the direction the retired SA featherweight champion desired for when he quit to become an administrator.
Now serving boxing as Boxing SA's provincial manager, Lubisi directed his energy in the development of amateur boxers.
From a family of four professional fighters and one female amateur boxer who later became a ring official, Lubisi began staging amateur boxing matches and he did that after consultation with SA National Amateur Boxing Organisation (Sanabo).
Sanabo governs amateur boxing for men and women in SA. Lubisi drove around Mpumalanga and engaged with retired fighters as well as ring officials who quit when action died in their province and with the help from businessman Jacob Mnisi, there was action in Mpumalanga.
Boxing bug bites another member of Malinga family
It started with an amateur tournament in Carolina in March last year. It was an activation of the three-title championship professional tournament which was staged by J4 Joy Promotions at the Steve Tshwete Banquet Hall in Middelburg on April 18 last year.
Three months later, Mpumalanga hosted its first ever female world championship – the WBF junior featherweight – which was won by Katie Healey from the UK against Matshidiso Mokebisi. It was Mnisi’s company which staged all those tournaments.
For his efforts Lubisi from Mhluzi in Middelburg was recognised with a special award by the MEC for sports Thandi Shongwe last year.
Mnisi later found himself on the “wrong” side with the the board Boxing SA which suspended his license in February.
It was back to dry-land for Mpumalanga in terms of action. Boxers from that part of the country were the most hard-hit.
Promoters from outside Mpumalanga took advantage and used some of Mpumalanga boxers as cannon fodders for their preferred fighters.
Lubusi’s nephew, Arnell “The Hope” Lubisi – who is Abram’s son – was the victim and he was knocked out in two consecutives fights in Gauteng.
But that seems to belong in the past now that the Lubisi family has own boxing promotion company which operates under the banner of Ilanga Boxing Promotion (IBP).
IBP intrioduced itself to the fight farternity with a seven-bout professional boxing tournament at Steve Tshwete Banquet Hall in Middelburg on Friday night.
Arnell – the current provincial bantamweight holder – laboured to a unanimous points decision over 10 rounds against Abdul Kesi Nganoama from Tanzania.
Arnell – rangy with height advantage could have done better against a foreigner who came here with no intentions to win but to tour Mpumalanga.
This is based on Ngoama’s conduct throughout 10 rounds which became boring because he had absolute nothing to offer except showcasing humongous talent in running which received no adulation from big animated crowd.
In the main event, Xolani “Butter Fly” Mgidi, was impressive. The provincial junior welterweight champion from Oggies stuffed Humbulani Netshamutshedzi in second round of their match with was scheduled for 10 rounds – much to the jubilation of the crowd.
How Mthalane guided Dumisa to victory over Mntungwa
Oupa who was the tournament supervisor said. “I feel very happy and actually overwhelmed by the successful tournament Ilanga Boxing Promotion staged on Friday.
“We could not have done it alone; we remain grateful and loyal to the department of culture, sports and recreation and Steve Tshwete local municipality who backed us up all the way.
“I made a promise to revive boxing here and I believe that the first step was successful with the first tournament on Friday.
“Merry Christmas to all people who came in big numbers to support us and I hope they will continue walking along us in the journey towards unearthing talent here, nurturing it while bringing back the spark to the fans.”
Other results:
Peter de Klerk beat Henry Moyaya from Malawi TKO 1
Zwalakhe Nhlapho beat Adivaho Nemutazhela on points over 6 rounds
Tshikungul Khorombi beat Douglass Mbuka Congo on points over 6 rounds
Sphelele Myeza beat Andile Cindi on points over 6 rounds Asanda Simelane beat Heriet Mutende from Malawi TKO
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos