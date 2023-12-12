Tributes are coming thick and fast after the passing of Andile Klaas, the last chairperson of the Western Cape Boxing Commission, who later became Boxing SA provincial manager.
Klaas was popularly known by his middle name – Mickey. At the time of his passing on Sunday afternoon after being unwell for a long time, Klaas was fight supervisor in WBO sanctioned boxing matches countrywide.
Mzoli Tempi – who took over from Klaas as Boxing SA provincial manager in 2020 – said Western Cape boxing community stood in solidarity with the family of the departed former professional boxer who went on to become a respected boxing administrator.
“In 1997, he succeeded Cliff Dikeni as commission’s chairperson, representing the Western Cape in the SA National Boxing Board Commission,” said Tempi yesterday.
“When Ngconde Balfour [then sports minister] disbanded Provincial Boxing Commissions in 2000, leading to the formation of Boxing SA in 2001, Klaas seamlessly transitioned into the role of the provincial manager.
“He demonstrated exceptional leadership throughout his tenure, guiding the province with distinction; his passion for boxing and commitment to the wellbeing of boxers occasionally led him to confrontation with superiors.
“A testament to his unwavering dedication; he held his position [as BSA provincial manager] until 2020 when, regrettably, his contract was not renewed.”
That is when Tempi was appointed to the position he still occupies even to this day. Klaas, who boxed from 1979 until 1983 with six wins, a loss and a draw, lived with family in Gugulethu.
Tributes pour in for ex-BSA provincial manager Andile Klaas
Western Cape boxing community stands in solidarity with his family
Image: FB/BoxingSA
Malindi's death hit me hard – Pailman
SA bantamweight boxing champ Malindi dies
