New BSA board to report for duty despite threats from promoters

Newly appointed Boxing SA (BSA) board chairman, Sfiso Shongwe, is reporting to duty tomorrow contrary to reports that the new board will not take office as scheduled because of legal action by a group of promoters.
“I am reporting to the office tomorrow (Wednesday),” said Shongwe, who was announced as the new chairman by sports minister Zizi Kodwa last week. Other board members are Princess Mangoma, Nande Mheshe, Luxolo September, Romy Titus and Dr Mary-Gene Manthata-Setati.
They will be in office until November 11, 2026. It is alleged that suspended director of operations, Mandla Ntlanganiso, will also return to work on Wednesday.
Ntlangniso was suspended by the previous board in August. It is said that he is yet to be charged.
He went to the Commission Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration, and he won the case on Tuesday and he is going back to the office tomorrow. Attempts to get a comment from Ntlanganiso were unsuccessful.
A source said the new board intends to install him as an acting CEO of BSA because there is none, but Shongwe refused to either confirm or deny that.
Board member Erick Sithole was acting, and his term expired two weeks ago. He is part of the board whose three-year term expired on Monday.
There was an attempt by the National Professional Boxing Promoters’ Association (NPBPA) to block the new board from assuming their duties yesterday.
The NPBPA said in papers lodged at the Pretoria high court, the new board was unlawful because the association had not been consulted by the minister before announcing the new executive late last month.
Kodwa’s legal representatives declared that the new BSA board had assumed office with effect from Tuesday, December 12.
“This letter serves to confirm instructions to the legal team representing the minister from the department of sport, arts and culture in the urgent matter.
“Concluding discussions from the meeting held on the evening of the 11 December 2023 in which both the Office of the state attorney and [the department] were represented. The following instructions are confirmed.
“That the letter dated 11 December 2023, incorrectly represents the minister of sport, arts and culture and therefore it is rescinded. That the minister’s appointment of the new Boxing SA board remains with effect from 12 December 2023, that an answering affidavit be filed to oppose the matter,” a letter from the state attorney said.
