Boxing bug bites another member of Malinga family

The boxing bug has found another victim in the famous Malinga family, who originate from Steadville township, Emnambithi, in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.
This fistic sport disease first infected Maxwell “Shaluza Max” Malinga. The super-talented fighter went on to win the SA welterweight and middleweight belts. He died in 2006.
It has now spread to his granddaughter – Athandiwe Malinga – the first-born daughter of Malinga’s son and trainer Xolani Malinga, who is married to professional boxing promoter Zandile Malinga of Starline Boxing Promotion.
Xolani and Zandile are based in Durban. Their 17-year-old daughter won a gold medal in an amateur boxing tournament – the KwaZulu Natal SA Local Government Association Games – in Richards Bay last week.
The grade 11 student at Westville Girls High School said: “I want to be a champion in the amateurs before going into the professional era. I have the support from my family and friends.”
ZandiIe said: “I am the mother and true to the saying that the apple does not fall from its tree.
“I’m super proud of the team – her coaches who believed in her more than I did. Lindani Jele – May God bless you.
“Siyabonga kakhulu. Athandiwe here is gold in boxing, cross country, touch rugby; woza girl zithathe zonke [come girl take them all].”
Just to illustrate that boxing runs in the blood of the Malinga clan, Maxwell’s other sons, Mthokozisi and Faizel, boxed professionally.
Mthokozisi failed to win the SA super middleweight title from Andre Thysse who stopped him in round five at Sun City Superbowl in 2004. Faizel is now a Boxing SA licensed ring official.
They were trained by Maxwell who also introduced his nephew Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga to boxing where he won the SA and ABU middleweight and SA light heavyweight belts.
Thulani went on to make boxing history here in 1996 by becoming the first SA fighter ever to win the WBC belt.
Thulani’s last-born daughter, Nomfundo Malinga, launched her Sugarboy Boxing Promotion last year and already she has staged a development professional tournament, which took place in Ladysmith.
Image: Supplied
