Cafu faces Stelle for vacant SA junior bantamweight belt

Saturday night’s eagerly awaited boxing derby between Phumelela “Truth” Cafu from Duncan Village and Enathi “Hired Gun” Stelle from Mdantsane has the boxing fraternity in East London reminiscing about yesteryear’s similar matches.
At stake will not only be the vacant SA junior bantamweight belt but also the bragging rights for superiority because these two powerhouses in the Eastern Cape have produced more world champions than any other province.
Mdantsane is home to the likes of Welcome Ncita, Vuyani Bungu, Hawk Makepula, Mhikiza Myekeni, Ali Funeka and Zolani Tete while Mbulelo Botile, Simpiwe Vetyeka and Thabo Sonjica were from Duncan Village.
But most of the time boxers from Duncan Village emerge victorious against foes from Mdantsane.
Ndoda Mayende stopped Nceba Dladla in one round, Jomo Mpahla defeated Happy Mgxaji’s nephew, Mlungwana Mgxaji, and Gabula Vabaza outpointed Zolile Mbityi although the fight Gabula clearly won was controversially declared a draw.
In recent times Azinga Fuzile has dethroned Mabhuti Sinyabi as the SA junior featherweight champ.
Sinyabi will be in Stelle’s corner on Saturday night at Orient Theatre. Sinyabi is an assistant to chief trainer trainer Luvuyo Tyamzashe, a former professional boxer whose career was cut shot by an injury he sustained during his stoppage loss to Mthuthuzeli Gubevu.
Reigning SA flyweight champ Jackson Chauke, who fought against Cafu twice, has tipped the latter to win by a stoppage.
“I think Cafu will take him out either in round four or five,” said Tembisa-based Chauke, who drew with Cafu in their fight. Cafu defeated Chauke in their second match.
“I have watched Stelle on YouTube – even on Cafu’s off day Stelle won’t beat him,” said Chauke.
But WBF junior bantamweight champ Gcinga Makhoba from Mzinyathi in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal, warned that Stelle has a puncher’s chance.
“He hits very hard,” said Makhoba, who won a six-round match against Stelle on points in 2021. “I know Cafu and I have seen him fight and he is a clever boxer. But if Stelle’s punches land clean Cafu may not see the last round.”
Twenty-year-old Cafu has nine wins, seven knockouts and three draws while 26-year-old Stelle has six wins, five knockouts and four losses.
The other national championship to watch is the lightweight contest between Khaya Busakwe and Shameeg Williams. Busakwe, who is under the tutelage of veteran accomplished trainer Norman Hlabane is currently the only national champion from Soweto.
