Eastern Cape Managers and Trainers Boxing Association (ECMBA) secretary Thulani Mhlubulwana says the provincial government is doing great in assisting promoters to stage tournaments but it does not reach intended recipients.
“Boxers are paid a pittance by promoters,” he said.
“We appeal to the government to make promoters account for that money. You can’t even mention the actual figures boxers get paid. Mind you they must still pay trainers (10%) and managers (15%); they go home empty handed literally.”
He said their plea is that all boxers who participate in government-funded tournaments should be paid more than R1,000 per round.
For the longest time, boxers have earned R4,000 for a four round fight and the take home after all the deductions is R3,000.
Sowetan spoke to a promoter who has staged a tournament after receiving the R166,000 from the government. The promoter explained everything but requested to remain anonymous.
“I received R166,000 from the government with the instruction to stage a provincial title; the money is deposited in BSA’s account and BSA takes a certain percentage,” said the promoter, adding that some provincial champions demand up to R15,000.
“The challenger must also be paid a decent purse. People think we are making money here, yet we are not.”
Mhlubulwana said such monies should also be used to better the conditions of the gyms they use to train fighters. “Some are in shacks and others in classrooms,” he said.
Association wants boxing promoters to account
'Boxers are paid a pittance, they go home empty handed literally’
Image: SUPPLIED
Nontshinga ready to defend world title in Monaco, says British promoter
Mhlubulwana said they approached BSA COO Mandla Ntlanganiso seeking advice and assistance.
“Mandla had promised to intervene but he was suspended by BSA before he could help us, although he advised us to write to the new structure of the Eastern Cape Promoters Association because we had been dealing with the old one,” he said.
“I wrote to secretary [Sbongile Matiti] on August 9 and she wrote back to me on September 1, acknowledging receiving my email. So far nothing has happened.”
Sowetan’s attempts to get a comment from either chairman Koko Godlo or Matiti were unsuccessful.
