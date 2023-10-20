Baby born with rare brain condition improving

She said after considering her options, she chose to plan her baby’s birth with Dr Christa Diedericks, a gynaecologist and obstetrician practising at Netcare Pinehaven Hospital in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, where a multi-disciplinary team was established to manage her baby’s condition.
There’s hope for a baby boy who was born with brain condition hydrocephalus after a successful complex procedure.
His mother who wanted to remain anonymous said she was shocked when she was told of the diagnosis during pregnancy.
“It was during a routine check-up [when] I was told that our baby had hydrocephalus – a condition that might result in severe brain damage. As an experienced mother of three, now expecting my fourth child, I tried to equip myself with as much information as possible, doing a lot of research about the condition and obtaining a second opinion,” said the mother.
She said after considering her options, she chose to plan her baby’s birth with Dr Christa Diedericks, a gynaecologist and obstetrician practising at Netcare Pinehaven Hospital in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, where a multi-disciplinary team was established to manage her baby’s condition.
Diedericks advised it would be safest for her to deliver via a planned caesarean section.
However, at 36 weeks she went into labour and was rushed to hospital.
Paediatrician at the facility, Dr Zoleka Mbhele, said preparation and information were key to managing the health complication of the newborn.
“It was therefore essential to admit Bokang* to the neonatal intensive care unit shortly after his birth to monitor his condition and assess the way forward as a team. From day one, the medical team was mobilised.
"[Neurosurgeon] Dr [Darsi] Boungou-Poati and I worked with the radiologist, conducting scans of Bokang’s brain to obtain a complete picture of his condition, plot a way forward and ensure that his parents were included in the decision-making process and fully appraised of the facts,” said Mbhele.
Mbhele said while the baby’s head was very large because of the fluid build-up, “he could breathe independently and had a good heart rate, which were positive signs. Having said this, it was very early days, and the extent of any brain damage could not yet be known.”
Boungou-Poati said while not all causes of hydrocephalus are fully understood, the condition includes a blockage which prevents the drainage of fluid that naturally occurs in the brain.
“This is highly dangerous, as the brain is a soft organ contained inside a hard skull for protection. The brain constantly produces cerebrospinal fluid, which is vital for its functioning and need to be able to flow. If it cannot drain, the fluid puts pressure on the brain as the skull cannot expand, which can result in permanent damage.
“In babies, the skull is still growing and has slightly more flexibility than an adult, so a build-up of fluid will contribute to an increase in the size of the baby’s head, but the brain will still very much be affected by the pressure caused and can result in developmental delays with knock-on effects later in childhood and life. For this reason, we advocate for early diagnosis and intervention,” Boungou-Poati said.
Bongou-Poati said he had never before operated on such a young patient.
“I made a small incision behind his ear to insert a cerebral shunt into one of the brain’s ventricles, or pipes. After insertion of the shunt, which will remain in place permanently, the fluid immediately began to drain properly from Bokang’s brain, and while neurodevelopmental outcomes will need to be monitored on an ongoing basis, we began to see early improvements, such as the instinct to suck when feeding, which had not yet taken hold,” he said.
Bokang is now three months old.
mashalek@sowetan.co.za
