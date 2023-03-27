"It just seems to be one of those seasons where we do all the hard work and we can’t seem to get over the last hurdle.
“After the running we have had we haven’t won in a while, the confidence is a bit low but there are positives. We played well at times, there were moments there where you saw the involvements of Kurt Lee and Canan, guys we haven’t had in the system for a long time, they showed how important they are to our attack as well," he said.
The Bulls will be in Toulouse, France this week where they will be preparing to take on five-time winners of the Champions Cup in a Round of 16 encounter on Sunday. White, who has coached in France with Montpellier, knows that the task of toppling Toulouse will be a difficult one.
“I coached in France and it doesn’t get any tougher than playing Toulouse in a knockout game in Toulouse," White said.
“It’s going to be a massive task for us and an opportunity for us to measure ourselves against some of the best players in the world.
Tough task ahead for limping Bulls in Toulouse
Image: Ramsey Cardy (Sportsfile/Gallo Images)
Following four consecutive defeats in the United Rugby Championship (URC), Bulls coach Jake White is pinning his hopes of a turnaround in form on Springbok backs Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie.
The Bulls lost their latest outing in the URC 32-23 to Ulster away at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
White’s charges went into the interval leading 20-12 but then crumbled to a defeat in the second stanza. Despite playing well in parts of the game, the Bulls fell short. The Pretoria side is in seventh place on the URC log and will need to win their two remaining matches against Zebre and Leinster to secure their place in the knockout stages
This season for the Bulls has left White dumbfounded, he can't figure out what has been missing as things have gone their way at times. Results in the URC as well as the Currie Cup have been horrid recently. This has proved to be challenging for the Rugby World Cup-winning coach and his team.
“It’s a difficult one, it tests everybody, the coaches and players," White told the media.
Away URC defeats leave Bulls and Sharks in must-win territory
"It just seems to be one of those seasons where we do all the hard work and we can’t seem to get over the last hurdle.
“After the running we have had we haven’t won in a while, the confidence is a bit low but there are positives. We played well at times, there were moments there where you saw the involvements of Kurt Lee and Canan, guys we haven’t had in the system for a long time, they showed how important they are to our attack as well," he said.
The Bulls will be in Toulouse, France this week where they will be preparing to take on five-time winners of the Champions Cup in a Round of 16 encounter on Sunday. White, who has coached in France with Montpellier, knows that the task of toppling Toulouse will be a difficult one.
“I coached in France and it doesn’t get any tougher than playing Toulouse in a knockout game in Toulouse," White said.
“It’s going to be a massive task for us and an opportunity for us to measure ourselves against some of the best players in the world.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos