Amy'Leigh's mom weeps as friend and teacher among three in dock after kidnapping

As the three suspects accused of kidnapping six-year-old Amy’Leigh de Jager made their way to the dock on Monday afternoon, her mother broke down in tears.

Angeline, who sat hand in hand with her husband Wynand in the packed Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court, was overwhelmed with emotions when they met their daughter's alleged kidnappers face to face - more so that a good friend of hers was being accused of the crime.

Before proceedings started, lawyer Willem de Klerk argued on behalf of media houses for the publishing of photographs of the accused. De Klerk argued that there was massive public interest in the matter. Hearing this, Angeline closed her eyes. The court granted the application.

As the accused Tharina Human, Laetitia Nel and Pieter van Zyl made their way up the stairs from the court's holding cells, Angeline broke down in tears while clutching her husband's arm.

Wynand remained calm, holding on to his weeping wife.

Human's father, Riaan Botha, with grey hair and moustache, hugged his daughter and gave her a kiss.

During the brief appearance, the trio stood emotionless in the dock.