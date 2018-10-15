Mexican Ulises Lara turns SA into happy hunting spot

Ulises Lara's victory against Thembalani "King" Nxoshe in East London on Friday proved lightning can strike at the same place twice.

The veteran fighter from Mexico pulled off another upset, beating the current SA flyweight champion emphatically to claim the vacant WBC International title.

The scores were 116-114; 117-111 and 116-112. Lara bettered his fight record to 21 wins against 16 losses and two draws. In his previous visit to East London in April, Lara knocked out Nhlanhla "24" Ngamntwinin in the third round to claim the WBA Inter-Continental title.

Both these fights were staged by promoter Ayanda Matiti.

His efforts to give Nxoshe home-ground advantage by staging the fight in his backyard at Mdantsane Indoor Centre was a futile exercise.

The Mexican, who has had no success since 2008, did what he wanted but just could not floor Nxoshe.

In what could be a controversial decision, Luyanda Nkwankwa lost an eight rounder he looked to have won against Nhlanhla Tyira, who was voted the winner by two judges' scorecards of 78-74 and 77-76 while the third judge scored it 77-75 for Nkwankwa.