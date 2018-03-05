'Two Guns' shows he can box in title defence

Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena did not just retain his IBO cruiserweight belt via a deserved unanimous points decision after 12 clean fought rounds, but the South African showed that he can also box if the need arises.

This came to the fore in the main attraction of a four-bout card at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park, at the weekend.

Lerena outfoxed old but still dangerous Dymtro Kucher of Ukraine who came with a reputation of being a knockout artist.

There was a great concern when promoter Rodney Berman announced that Lerena, who has no amateur experience, would make the first defence of his IBO title against Kucher.