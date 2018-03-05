Tinkler admits to losing control

Former SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler admits that the biggest challenge from his failed tenure at the Tshwane club was dealing with big personalities in the dressing room.

Tinkler resigned on Friday as SuperSport coach following a string of disappointing results in the Premiership.

The 47-year-old tactician had clearly lost the dressing room after the team had a record of only three wins, eight losses and nine draws in their last 20 games.

"Well, the harsh reality of football as a coach is that you are only as good as your last game," Tinkler told Sowetan yesterday.

"There is only so much we can do as coaches but what matters at the end of the day is what the players go out and do during the game.

"Man management is very important and dealing with the different dynamics of personalities. There was no pre-season; it was difficult to change from one coaching philosophy to the next."

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder insists that he is not lost to football but will not accept any job offers any time soon.

"Definitely it's not the end in terms of coaching. I just need some family time - time to do some introspection," he added.

"I need to spend time with my family. I have two young kids who I need to build a relationship with. My son is 16 and he needs to get to know me as a father.

"I have been away so much that I must spend time with my kids. I will take a break for a few months."

Assistant coach Kaitano Tembo has temporarily taken over the reins.

Heric was announced by Chippa boss Siviwe Mpengesi as the Chilli Boys' new head coach with immediate effect just hours after having axed Teboho Moloi.

"I can't wait to see the supporters and to return to the place where I believe I belong," Heric told local radio station TruFM. "Despite all the stories as far as the club's reputation goes, I had a very good relationship with Chippa Mpengesi and Peter Koutroulis [team manager]."

Moloi yesterday requested that Sowetan give him some time as he was still digesting his sacking.



- additional reporting by Vuyokazi Nkanjeni