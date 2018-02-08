Buddies Machimana, Visser go head-on

Boxing is a funny sport that has no boundaries in terms of match-ups.

Blood brothers can easily fight against each other inside the roped square for as along the price is tantalising.

This will be the case when bosom friends Osborne "Big Daddy" Machimana and Ruann "The Giant King" Visser do battle for the SA heavyweight title at Emerald Casino in Vanderbijlpark on February 23.

Machimana has had financial challenges and Visser - who is from a wealthy family - assisted in keeping the wolf from Machimana's door.

The two even became sparring partners and Machimana was once in the corner of Visser in an official fight.

Machimana, 39, even hinted at quitting the sport to become an assistant to Visser, 27, who was been groomed to take over from him.

Visser made his professional debut in the USA in 2014 and he fought his way up and is now the No 1 contender for Machimana's title.

The word out there is that their bout, to be staged by Kalakoda Promotions, will be nothing but a farce because Machimana cannot bite the hand that feeds him.

But Machimana has assured sceptics that their clash will be real war.

"The friendship has been suspended and we are not even on speaking terms," said Machimana who last fought in October when he retained his belt on points against former stablemate Justice "Venda Viper" Siliga in Bloemfontein.

Machimana has teamed up with the late Nick Durandt's former assistant trainer Kenny "Mr Jones" Mabunda.

He has 17 knockouts in 23 wins against 10 losses and two draws, Visser has only one loss.

"The guy is big and tall, so it won't easy for me to predict the outcome although I can say I will win," Machimana said.

Visser last fought in June when he knocked out Kizito Ruhamnye in the fourth round in Cape Town. Visser is trained in his gym in Meyerton by American James Ali Bashir.

Promoter Steve Kalakoda said the tournament would be an epic event not to be missed.