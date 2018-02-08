Leapin' Luvo bags South African record in Paris

Luvo Manyonga leaped into 2018 with an 8.32m world lead at an indoor meet in Paris on Wednesday night.

The flying phenom‚ who pushed the South African outdoor record to 8.65m before taking the world title in London last year‚ produced the world’s best indoor jump since the 8.41 and 8.38 efforts by American Marquis Dendy in early 2016.

His effort also bagged the South African indoor mark‚ toppling the 8.18m record jointly held by Khotso Mokoena and Ruswahl Samaai.

Manyonga‚ competing in the first indoor competition of his career‚ knocked them off their perch with his opening jump‚ an 8.23m. The 8.32m came in his penultimate effort.

He was short of the 8.36m continental mark posted by Ignisious Gaisah of Ghana in 2006.

But there is still time for that — Manyonga is looking to add the world indoor crown to his mantle at the championships in Birmingham in March.

The last South African to win that crown was Mokoena in 2008.