Incentives will inspire team – Sascoc
Gold medallists to be rewarded with R400, 000
Image: Lee Warren
After announcing incentives for athletes ahead of the Paris Olympics Games in August, SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Barry Hendricks is optimistic about the medal chances this year as he feels incentives will inspire them to do more.
Hendricks yesterday announced the first group of athletes in the SA team for the Olympics and also revealed how much they will get for each medal category.
In the first team, 39 athletes were announced, while the second batch will be revealed next month after they get their qualifications in different sporting codes.
"Incentives have become part and parcel of Team SA now. For gold, it will be R400,000 to the athlete and R100 000 to the coach," Hendricks told the media after the team announcement in Johannesburg.
"For silver, [it's] R200,000 [for athlete] and R75,000 for the coach; and bronze is R75,000 for the athlete and R25,000 for the coach."
Hendricks also said the reason they decided to make the announcement now is that they learned from their previous mistakes where they had to wait until the last minute.
" You learn your lessons as you become more experienced and you create more stability by announcing [incentives] at the beginning as well," he said.
"All that we want to do is to continue practicing in the build-ups for Paris. It is just a matter of doing what they have been doing and we will provide the support.
"We are not going to say this is what we want or so, but as you can see with the performances at the relay and swimming recently, there is some good potential.
"For example, we are still waiting for the rugby 7s to qualify and there is a medal potential there as well.
"And you can see what happened at the world relay and swimming. There is potential, but we don't want to put our head on the block just yet and say we target this and that."
The first team to be announced included sprinter Akani Simbine, Wayde van Niekerk and 200m breaststroke swimmer Tatjana Smith.
Aquatics
Men: Pieter Coetzé (100m, 200m backstroke), Chad le Clos (100m butterfly), Matthew Sates (100m, 200m butterfly and 200m IM)
Women: Aimee Canny (200m freestyle), Kaylene Corbett (200m breaststroke), Erin Gallagher (100m butterfly), Rebecca Meder (200m IM), Tatjana Smith (100m, 200m breaststroke), Julia Vincent (diving, 3m springboard)
Athletics
Men: Akani Simbine (100m), Luxolo Adams (200m), Benjamin Richardson (200m), Wayde van Niekerk (400m), Zakhiti Nene (400m), Lythe Pillay (400m), Tshepo Tshite (1,500m), Adriaan Wildschutt (5,000m, 10,000m), Stephen Mokoka (marathon), Jovan van Vuuren (long jump)
Women: Marione Fourie (100m hurdles), Prudence Sekgodiso (800m), Zeney Geldenhuys (400m hurdles), Rogail Joseph (400m hurdles), Gerda Steyn (marathon), Cian Oldknow (marathon), Irvette van Zyl (marathon)
Canoeing
Men: Andrew Birkett (kayak sprint), Hamish Lovemore (kayak sprint)
Women: Tiffany Koch (kayak sprint), Esti Olivier (kayak sprint)
Gymnastics
Women: Caitlin Rooskrantz (artistic)
Sport climbing
Men: Joshua Bruyns (speed climbing), Mel Janse van Rensburg (lead & boulder)
Women: Aniya Holder (speed climbing), Lauren Mukheiber (lead & boulder)
Surfing
Men: Matthew McGillivray, Jordy Smith
Women: Sarah Ann Baum
Wrestling
Men: Steyn de Lange (92kg)
