Springbok stars Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi and Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau, long-distance queen Gerda Steyn and sailor Kirsten Neuschäfer have been nominated in the People’s Choice category for the 17th edition of the South African Sport Awards (SASA).
Kolisi, who was this week included in the list of the 100 most influential people by Time magazine, is also a nominee in the Sports Star of the Year category along with swimmer Tatjana Smith and Paralympian Simoné Kruger.
The nominees were announced on Wednesday by sports minister Zizi Kodwa, who confirmed the awards ceremony will take place on May 5 at the Sun City Superbowl.
“The 17th edition of the South African Sports Awards takes place in a significant time in South Africa’s history. We celebrate 30 years of democracy and our national athletes and teams have been raising the nation’s flag sky high,” the minister said.
“In the South African Sport Awards we celebrate the role sport continues to play to unite our diverse people and in lifting the nation’s mood. South African sport is enjoying unprecedented success.
Kolisi, Etzebeth, Tau, Neuschäfer, Steyn up for prizes at SA Sports Awards
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
“Our athletes and sports teams have made us all so proud with their performances. I congratulate all the nominees for the 17th edition of the awards.
“The SABC is proud to be the host broadcaster for the awards.”
SABC group CEO Nomsa Chabeli said the broadcaster is “excited we are part of this historic moment of honouring key sports talent in the country and we wish the nominees all the best. We are looking forward to broadcasting this event live on our platforms.”
Full List of Nominees
SPORT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE YEAR
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY
COACH OF THE YEAR
SPORTS JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR
SPORT PHOTO OR VISUAL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR
SPORTS STAR OF THE YEAR
TEAM OF THE YEAR
FEDERATION OF THE YEAR
RECREATION BODY OF THE YEAR
INDIGENOUS GAME TEAM
SCHOOL TEAM OF THE YEAR
DEVELOPING SCHOOL OF THE YEAR
TECHNICAL OFFICIAL OF THE YEAR
PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD
