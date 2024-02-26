Springboks and Siya Kolisi in line for top Laureus awards
The Springboks, who clinched back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles when they lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in France last year, and national captain Siya Kolisi have been rewarded for their achievements by again being nominated for top Laureus awards.
The Springboks, who also won the Laureus World Team of the Year awards after their World Cup triumphs in 2007 and 2019, have been nominated for the same award again. They will be up against the Manchester City men’s football team, the Spain Women’s Football team, the European Ryder Cup Golf team, the Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula-1 team, and Germany’s Men’s Basketball team.
Kolisi, who defied the odds by recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in April to lead the Boks to their second World Cup title in a row in October, has been nominated for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award.
The Laureus Awards, which honours, recognises and celebrates the world's greatest athletes, the inspirational power of sport and its ability to change lives, will be hosted in Madrid in April.
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander was proud of the recognition the Boks and Kolisi received for their brave efforts to become the first country to win the Rugby World Cup four times in France and wished them luck for their respective awards.
“The Springboks deserve every ounce of recognition they receive for their huge accomplishment in France last year and we are delighted to see them in line for the Laureus World Team of the Year Award,” Alexander said.
“Their heroics on and off the field were remarkable, especially considering their tough road to the World Cup final.
“But the victory in France was more than just an 80-minute rugby match — it was a triumph for South Africa both in nation-building and social cohesion.”
Alexander praised Kolisi, who staged a dramatic recovery from a serious knee injury that many thought placed his World Cup hopes in doubt.
“Siya’s hard work and determination to recover for the World Cup and that he managed to achieve this feat beyond all doubts was special.
“It takes a warrior to do something so remarkable, and that journey made it even more extraordinary to see him lift the cup for the second time in a row.
“We are extremely proud of the Springboks and Siya, and we wish them luck for the awards ceremony.”
SA Rugby