Springboks and Siya Kolisi in line for top Laureus awards

Kolisi, who defied the odds by recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in April to lead the Boks to their second World Cup title in a row in October, has been nominated for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award.

The Laureus Awards, which honours, recognises and celebrates the world's greatest athletes, the inspirational power of sport and its ability to change lives, will be hosted in Madrid in April.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander was proud of the recognition the Boks and Kolisi received for their brave efforts to become the first country to win the Rugby World Cup four times in France and wished them luck for their respective awards.