×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mother who drowned child for 'being difficult' to be sentenced in May

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 18 April 2024 - 11:20
A Ballito mom who pleaded guilty to drowning her child will be sentenced next month. Stock photo.
A Ballito mom who pleaded guilty to drowning her child will be sentenced next month. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

A Ballito woman who drowned her four-year-old daughter for “being difficult” in April 2022 is expected to be sentenced next month.

The woman, 46, who cannot be named as she has another minor child, made a brief appearance in the KwaDukuza regional court on Tuesday.

She pleaded guilty to drowning the child last month. She said she had tied the girl's hands with duct tape, held her by her ankles pushed her head into a bucket.

She had previously said the child was “troublesome and difficult”.

The woman was arrested in April after police responded to a complaint about a toddler who had died at a residence in Ballito, north of Durban.

National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the woman would be sentenced on May 24. 

TimesLIVE

Mother battles with murder of daughter

As tiny Melokuhle Ngwenya was buried yesterday, her mother struggled to come to terms with why her two-year-old daughter was killed in such a ...
News
1 week ago

Metro cop alleged to have recorded his colleague and lover's last moments alive makes brief court appearance

The family of the woman Durban metro police officer allegedly murdered by her boyfriend and colleague on Monday said they have nothing to discuss ...
News
2 days ago

Murders hike in Gauteng as sexual offences drop

At least 1,787 people were murdered in Gauteng from October to December 2023, an increase of 3.8% compared to the same period the year before.
News
1 month ago

Child killer sentenced to life imprisonment

A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old nephew.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack