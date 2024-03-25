×

Sport

Four killed as race car hits spectators at Hungary rally

By Reuters and Motoring Staff - 25 March 2024 - 09:25
The rally car is taken away after crashing into a crowd in Hungary.
Image: Reuters

Four people were killed and at least eight were injured when a race car drifted off-road and hit spectators at a rally in northern Hungary on Sunday, authorities said.

The incident occurred between the Hungarian towns of Labatlan and Bajot, around 60km north of the capital Budapest. Police said they did not yet know the reason for the crash. The car was competing in the Esztergom-Nyerges rally.

Police said the vehicle drifted off-road and into spectators standing behind a barrier, causing organisers to halt the race.

Ambulances and rescue helicopters arrived at the scene, the emergency services told news site Index.hu.

Index.hu reported one child was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, another person was seriously injured and six people suffered lighter injuries.

