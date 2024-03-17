SA Rugby hires former Force coach Dave Wessels as performance boss

In a coup for their rugby office SA Rugby has appointed former Western Force and Melbourne Rebels coach Dave Wessels as their general manager of high performance.

Wessels, 41, who has held the position of head of rugby at the Stormers/Western Province, takes up his new post with immediate effect.

Operationally the organisation has undergone much change with former director of rugby Rassie Erasmus taking up the role of Springbok coach after Jacques Nienaber vacated the job.

SA Rugby said in a statement the role of director of rugby has been mothballed but Wessels will have to pick up some of Erasmus's old responsibilities.

Simultaneously, the role of general manager of rugby has been discontinued and the incumbent, Charles Wessels, will focus entirely on Springbok affairs.

“We are undertaking a review of all rugby activities and ensuring the structure is best purposed to meet the needs of our national teams,” SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer said.