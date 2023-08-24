Kunert boosted by publicity as he challenges for SA title

Handlers of Abdul Aziz Kunert have done wonders in heightening awareness of the bout which will see their fighter in action for the SA featherweight title tomorrow against little known champion Zolisa Batyi at the Bellville campus of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.
You can’t sell a product if no one knows about it and you won’t sell much if the consumer doesn’t understand how good it is.
In this case, though, the public is well aware of the product, not only from traditional media means but from the online campaign SA Boxing Talk, from radio stations and television interviews. The rest is up to Kunert to deliver the goods.
But acclaimed matchmaker Luyanda Kana has warned people not to read too much into the hype around Kunert. But he blames Batyi''s camp for not making sure that they, too, sell their product. As a result Kunert has emerged as favourite.
Batyi – from Nxarhuni near Mdantsane, East London will make the first defence in the champion’s backyard.
“Batyi also does not have a promoter dedicated to him. He once worked with Ayanda Matiti especially when he took the title away from Jeff Magagane with a second round knockout in Polokwane in December. Jeff was no push over but Batyi made him look ordinary,” said Kana.
Kana predicted a stoppage win for Batyi who grew up in front of him under Andile Msimanga and Luvuyo Tyamzashe at Philani Boxing Club.
“Batyi is very strong,” said Kana who described Kunert as a good boxer with no killer instinct
But Kunert knocked out Mfusi Maxhayi (former WBF Intercontinental and IBO International bantamweight champion) in only two rounds.
“It will be a shock to me if Kunert stops Batyi,” said Kana in his parting shot.
It will be the second time Kunert tries to win this title. The fearless warrior from Brooklyn gave his all even when his face was covered in blood against Asanda Gingqi from Mdantsane to eventually lose by a split points decision in September 2021.
Kunert boosted by publicity as he challenges for SA title
But matchmaker Kana says opponent Batyi is no pushover
Image: Supplied
