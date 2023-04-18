Nene bets on SA doing well in relay world champs

With Wayde van Nierkerk's resurgence in full swing along with the emergence of Lythe Pillay and the steady Zakithi Nene in the mix, the prospects of SA winning a medal in the men's 400m relay at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, in August look promising.
Nene, who won the 400m in 2021 and 2022, relinquished his title earlier this month at the national championships in Potchefstroom as Van Niekerk burst through for the win in 44.17secs. The 400m world record-holder shared the podium with Pillay (44.80) and Gardeo Issacs (45.15).
As he watched Van Niekerk and co. finish ahead of him at the McArthur Stadium, Nene saw a bright future for SA 400m field, and the thought of a 400m relay podium finish crossed his mind.
"It’s very much exciting... I’m not going to lie, we have always been talking about the relay, I think this is one of the years where I feel we have a very good chance of winning at World Champs or getting a podium finish," Nene told the media on the sidelines of the ASA Grand Prix at the Tuks Athletics Stadium.
“Everyone is on the same tip, everyone has got the same mindset with the relay, exciting times ahead for sure. I got to spend a little bit of time with Wayde in Europe, he got to share a bit of insight into the 400m.
"I always said it takes one person to go sub-45 and the rest of the band will follow. I did that last year, now we have someone like Lythe coming through and there are quite a few athletes capable of such," he said.
Nene is on a mission to find race fitness after nursing a niggling achilles that's slowed his progress this season. To qualify for the World Champs, Nene has to run a time of 45.00, the fastest he's run this year is 45.47.
"I’m very much struggling with my achilles, I have had to patch up just to get through the domestic season. It’s a bit more mental than physical right now, so I’m trying to overcome those barriers so I can be in shape for the World Champs.
"It has been frustrating because training has not been going as well as I wanted it to, I have been trying to overcome these barriers. Eventually, I will overcome this niggle and be back to running good times again," Nene said.
Nene bets on SA doing well in relay world champs
Injured runner buoyed by Van Niekerk and Pillay's form
Image: Anton Geyser
