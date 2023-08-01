Proteas bounce back but semis spot still in doubt

SA kept their faint hopes of a Netball World Cup semifinal alive with dominant 69-28 win over modest Trinidad and Tobago at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
The Proteas still have a chance of progressing to the semifinals but their fate is not entirely in their own hands because of the loss they suffered to Jamaica on Sunday.
The Proteas started the second preliminaries stage of this complicated format disadvantaged because losing to Jamaica means they must beat Trinidad and Tobago, New Zealand and Uganda.
At the same time, they will be hoping that Jamaica and New Zealand get unfavourable results at this second preliminaries stage for them to sneak into the semis as one of the top two finishers in Group G.
New Zealand and Jamaica started the second preliminaries stage with comprehensive victories over Wales and Malawi and they currently occupy the top two positions, which come with progression to the semis.
SA have a day off today and return to action tomorrow to take on defending champions New Zealand and defeat in that match will almost certainly rule them out of the running for the semifinals.
In the absence of injured Lenize Potgieter, who has been ruled out of the tournament, Proteas coach Norma Plummer started with goal shooter Ine-Marí Venter.
Plummer also made some rotational changes with influential defender Phumza Maweni and centre Khanyisa Chawane dropping to the bench for some much needed rest.
Venter took the responsibility with a return of 13 goals in the first 15 minutes where she was supported by goal attacker Nichole Taljaard who is establishing herself in the team.
It was not an overly convincing first quarter by the Proteas as they lacked the fluidity that allowed Trinidad and Tobago to keep up with them and they went to the short break with a six-point lead.
The second quarter started slowly with both teams once again making errors but the Proteas recovered midway to dominate the match and ultimately outscore Trinidad and Tobago by twelve points.
SA’s dominance was also as a result of some of the changes by Plummer as Chawane, Elmeré van der Berg and Jeanette Strydom came on freshen things up.
One of the highlights of the match was the World Cup debut of goal attacker Owethu Ngubane who replaced Nichole Taljaard in the closing stages as Proteas closed the game with a comprehensive victory.
Proteas bounce back but semis spot still in doubt
SA's fate lies on tomorrow's crucial tie against New Zealand
Image: Ashley Vlotman
