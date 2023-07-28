×

Sport

The Netball World Cup: all you need to know

SA, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Uganda fly Africa's flag

By Mamaili Mamaila - 28 July 2023 - 10:10
Scotland vice-captain Emily Nicholl juggles netball balls during their training session at Cape Town International Convention Centre ahead of the Netball World Cup on July 27 2023.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023

The Netball World Cup is being held on African soil for the first time this year. Four of Africa’s top teams will be playing in the tournament, which runs from today to August 6 in Cape Town.

TheOutlier.co.za has produced an explainer to allow those unfamiliar with netball to understand the basics.

South Africa, Malawi, Uganda and Zimbabwe are the top four teams in Africa, according to the latest World Netball rankings. They also feature in the top 20 netball teams in the world.

Netball in Africa.
Image: TheOutlier.co.za

There are 16 countries represented this year. Only three have been world champions in the tournament’s 60-year history: Australia have won 11 times, defending champions New Zealand have won on five occasions, and Trinidad and Tobago have won the trophy once.

Rules of the game

* A netball match consists of four 15-minute quarters

* Every team can have five to seven players on the court at any time

* Players cannot hold the ball for more than three seconds, and they cannot take more than 1.5 steps when in possession of the ball

* The ball must go through the ringed hoop for a goal to be given

The court is divided into three sections, which are divided into two goal thirds and the centre. There are set positions in a netball team, which limit where the player can be on the court. These are: goal shooter, goal attack, wing attack, centre wing defence, goal defence and the goalkeeper.

The ball must be moved around the court by passing, and there are several different passes available to a player, such as the chest pass, bounce pass, lob, overhead pass and shoulder pass.

A goal is scored when the ball is passed to a player in the goal third who shoots the ball through their opponent’s goal ring. Only the goal shooter or goal attack can score goals in netball.

South Africa’s pride

The South African national netball team, also known as the Spar Proteas, is the leading netball team in Africa. The team is coached by Australian Norma Plummer, who has won the Netball World Cup both as a player and coach. In 2019, Plummer led the Spar Proteas to fourth place.

The Netball Proteas squad
Image: TheOutlier.co.za
Height is an advantage in netball.
Image: TheOutlier.co.za

World Cup teams

The Netball World Cup is a 16-team tournament split into four groups.

Pool A: Australia (world No 1), Tonga, Zimbabwe, Fiji

Pool B: England, Malawi, Scotland, Barbados

Pool C: Jamaica, South Africa, Wales, Sri Lanka

Pool D: New Zealand (current champions), Uganda, Trinidad and Tobago, Singapore

There are two group stages before the knockout phases, and all teams will have played at least seven matches before the end of the tournament – that’s 60 matches between them. By the end of the tournament, each team will receive a ranking from position 1 to 16. - TheOutlier.co.za 

The long road to the Netball World Cup final.
Image: TheOutlier.co.za

