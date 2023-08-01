Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa continued at the American International School of Johannesburg (AISJ) at the weekend, when 80 boys and girls participated in on-court skills stations, played games and continued to learn from current and former NBA players and coaches.
On Saturday, Miami Heat centre and two-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo and 2011 NBA champion Ian Mahinmi visited NBA store and engaged with fans at Sandton City Mall. The players signed autographs, answered fan questions and held a brief shootaround session.
Shortly after, NBA Africa unveiled four newly renovated basketball courts in Alexandra as part of BWB Africa community outreach and the league’s efforts to make the game more accessible across the continent. The court unveiling was followed by a Jr NBA clinic for 150 boys and girls from the local community which was facilitated by the current and former NBA and WNBA coaches and players.
More basketball activities continued on Sunday morning, with Cleveland Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff and 2018 Coach of the Year Dwane Casey hosting a FIBA coaches clinic at AISJ.
NBA unveils renovated courts in Alex
Miami Heat star Adebayo leads coaching clinic
Image: STEPHEN OBI/SLS MEDIA
Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa continued at the American International School of Johannesburg (AISJ) at the weekend, when 80 boys and girls participated in on-court skills stations, played games and continued to learn from current and former NBA players and coaches.
On Saturday, Miami Heat centre and two-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo and 2011 NBA champion Ian Mahinmi visited NBA store and engaged with fans at Sandton City Mall. The players signed autographs, answered fan questions and held a brief shootaround session.
Shortly after, NBA Africa unveiled four newly renovated basketball courts in Alexandra as part of BWB Africa community outreach and the league’s efforts to make the game more accessible across the continent. The court unveiling was followed by a Jr NBA clinic for 150 boys and girls from the local community which was facilitated by the current and former NBA and WNBA coaches and players.
More basketball activities continued on Sunday morning, with Cleveland Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff and 2018 Coach of the Year Dwane Casey hosting a FIBA coaches clinic at AISJ.
NBA coaching clinic inspires Soweto youths
Jokic leads Nuggets to first NBA title
Cape Tigers sign Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos