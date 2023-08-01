×

Sport

NBA unveils renovated courts in Alex

Miami Heat star Adebayo leads coaching clinic

By Sowetan Reporter - 01 August 2023 - 08:47
Bam Adebayo is surrounded by excited youngsters in Alex after the NBA unveiled newly renovated basketball courts during their BWB Africa event.
Image: STEPHEN OBI/SLS MEDIA

Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa continued at the American International School of Johannesburg (AISJ) at the weekend, when 80 boys and girls participated in on-court skills stations, played games and continued to learn from current and former NBA players and coaches.

On Saturday, Miami Heat centre and two-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo and 2011 NBA champion Ian Mahinmi visited NBA store and engaged with fans at Sandton City Mall.  The players signed autographs, answered fan questions and held a brief shootaround session.

Shortly after, NBA Africa unveiled four newly renovated basketball courts in Alexandra as part of BWB Africa community outreach and the league’s efforts to make the game more accessible across the continent. The court unveiling was followed by a Jr NBA clinic for 150 boys and girls from the local community which was facilitated by the current and former NBA and WNBA coaches and players.

More basketball activities continued on Sunday morning, with Cleveland Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff and 2018 Coach of the Year Dwane Casey hosting a FIBA coaches clinic at AISJ. 

Speech Bubbles



