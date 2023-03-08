Cape Tigers sign Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire

SA basketball team Cape Town Tigers have signed emerging star Zaire Wade, 21.
Wade, who is the son of NBA legend Dwyane Wade, has had the eyes of the basketball world on him for several years now.
His athleticism and natural ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates made him an exciting prospect for many teams.
Tigers CEO and co-owner Raphael Edwards said: “I am extremely excited about Zaire Wade joining the Tigers this year. The conversations we had with him prior to joining the team went really well. We were open about what we could offer, and he was clear about what he could contribute to the team. We can’t wait for the league to start to see what Zaire will bring to the court this season.”
The Tigers participate in the newly established Basketball Africa League (BAL), which sees them compete against the toughest teams on the continent.
The 2023 BAL will be kicking off this month and all eyes will be on the Tigers as they aim to take the top spot in the competition. With the added flair of Wade to their arsenal, the Tigers are certain to be a formidable force in this year’s competition.
The BAL includes 12 clubs from 12 African countries playing a total of 38 games in three locations – Dakar in Senegal, Cairo in Egypt and Kigali in Rwanda – with the Cape Town Tigers featuring in the Nile Conference in Cairo between April 26 and May 6.
Sowetan Reporter
Image: 123RF/yobro10
