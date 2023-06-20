NBA coaching clinic inspires Soweto youths

Hosted in conjunction with the 47th anniversary of the Soweto Uprising of 1976, the NBA Johannesburg Juniors League celebrated Youth Day with a basketball clinic for 500 boys and girls aged 14 and under at the Klipspruit Sports Centre in Soweto last Friday.
The participants learned basketball fundamentals from NBA Africa and NBA Johannesburg League coaches, and took part in skills stations focused on development of their passing, shooting, dribbling, ball handling and defensive skills.
The 2023 Joburg NBA Junior, featuring nearly 60 school boys and girls and community teams from across the greater Johannesburg and Soweto areas, tipped off in May and will conclude with playoffs and finals in August.
It builds on NBA Africa’s grassroots and elite development programmes and events held in SA in recent years, including 14 editions of the Basketball Without Borders Africa Camp (the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach programme), the Royal Bafokeng Junior NBA Programme in North West (currently in its 13th season), and last year’s similar tournaments in Cape Town and Durban.
Meanwhile, the Basketball Africa League (BAL) and the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) have announced a multi-year extension of their existing collaboration that will see the BAL continue to play games at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, each season, including the BAL playoffs and finals in 2024, 2026 and 2028.
The extension will see “Visit Rwanda” – the country’s marketing and tourism initiative – continue as a foundational and host partner of the BAL.
“The Rwanda Development Board, as a foundational partner, has been integral to the launch and continued growth and success of the Basketball Africa League over our first three seasons,” said BAL president Amadou Gallo Fall.
“Coming out of our most competitive and compelling season yet, we’re excited to renew our collaboration with RDB that will bring BAL games as well as youth development and social impact programmes to Rwanda for years to come.”
NBA coaching clinic inspires Soweto youths
Basketball Africa, Rwanda extend partnership agreement
