One of the two new suspects in the Thabo Bester escape case has been granted bail while the other has abandoned his bail application.
Joel Makhetha and Moeketsi Ramolula appeared alongside each other in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s court on Tuesday after their case was postponed last week. They are both facing charges of violating a body, aiding an inmate to escape from prison and corruption.
Makhetha was granted R10,000 bail with conditions.
During the proceedings, Makhetha’s lawyer, Tshepo Thusi, read out his affidavit, which stated the accused’s personal circumstances that include having four children he is taking care of, being responsible for a minor child’s daily transportation to and from school as well as their school fees amongst other things.
Latest Bester jailbreak accused granted R10,000 bail
Makhetha has four kids to take care of, says lawyer
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44
The prosecutor revealed that the state was not opposed to the bail application and said they had verified Makhetha’s details and had handed in his passport to the investigating officer. His bail conditions include not leaving the Mangaung district without informing the investigator.
“The bail conditions are that the accused must appear in court at every postponed date at half past eight until his name is called. The other conditions are that he may not influence or communicate directly or indirectly with the 18 witnesses who are listed. The next condition is that he must report every Monday to the Bloemfontein police station between 08:00 and 16:00,” said magistrate Estelle de Lange.
Makhetha becomes the seventh out of the 12 accused to be granted bail. Last week Thabang Matthews Mier was also granted R10,000 bail. The trio who are all G4S employees were arrested on the morning of June 26, one at his home in Botshabelo and the other two at their homes in Bloemfontein.
